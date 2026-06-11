Army officer files counter FIR in Sikkim driver assault case

A counter FIR filed by an Army officer has brought another account of the June 9 incident involving Army personnel and local taxi drivers in North Sikkim, which had drawn public attention after a video circulated on social media allegedly showing a civilian driver being assaulted.

The case was registered at Lachung Police Station following the incident in the Zero Point–Shiv Mandir area. The video had led to calls from various organisations and members of the public for an investigation into the alleged assault.

On the night of June 10, Captain Suraj Somnath Bhagat lodged a separate complaint alleging that an Army convoy travelling from Thangu towards Lachung was obstructed at Zero Point by a vehicle parked on the road.

According to the FIR, Army personnel asked the driver to move the vehicle, following which an argument allegedly broke out. The complaint alleges that the driver and several others obstructed Army personnel and physically assaulted them while they were carrying out official duties.

The FIR further alleges that a group of individuals surrounded the Army officer, pushed him and attempted to stop the convoy from proceeding. It also states that one individual allegedly encouraged others to block the convoy. An attempt to take away the officer's mobile phone while he was recording the incident has also been alleged.

The complaint additionally mentions an alleged assault on another Army personnel near Shiv Mandir.

Police have registered the case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to assault and obstruction of public servants. The complainant and two other Army personnel were medically examined at Chungthang Primary Health Centre as part of the investigation.

The counter FIR comes days after allegations emerged that a local driver was allegedly assaulted by Army personnel at Lachung Zero Point. Videos purportedly linked to the incident were widely shared on social media.

The State-Level Chalak Wing of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha and the Sarathi Welfare Board had sought a fair and transparent inquiry into the matter. The organisations said they were concerned by the allegations while maintaining their respect for the Indian Army.