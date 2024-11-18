An Army officer was killed in a road accident on National Highway 10 (NH10) on November 16, following a collision between his two-wheeler and an Army truck.

The victim has been identified as Colonel Dr. Vinod Kumar, who was on a biking trip with his friend, Dr. Vikas Dhariwal, when the incident occurred.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged at Ranipool Police Station, Dr. Dhariwal stated that the duo had started their journey from Binnagudi, West Bengal, early in the morning.

The accident transpired around 12.15 pm near Namli Vhir. While attempting to overtake an army truck, Colonel Dr. Kumar’s bike collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The impact caused him to fall under the rear wheels of the army truck, resulting in fatal injuries.

Passers-by rushed Colonel Dr. Kumar to CRH Manipal hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The other motorcyclist involved in the collision, identified as Abidan Gurung of Lingding, Gangtok, is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Ranipool Police registered the case under FIR No. 48/2024 and charged the army truck driver, identified as Prashant Mokal, under sections 281 and 106(1) of the BNSS Act, 2023. Mokal’s medical examination was conducted, and he was released to army officials after serving notice under section 35(3) of the act.

The police inspected the accident site and preserved the deceased’s body for an inquest and autopsy, scheduled to take place under the supervision of an executive magistrate. Photographs of the incident and preliminary investigations have been collected with further formalities pending.