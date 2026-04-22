Army rescues stranded tourists, locals after heavy snowfall in East Sikkim

The Indian Army on April 22, rescued several stranded tourists and local residents after sudden heavy snowfall triggered a massive traffic jam in East Sikkim.



According to officials, the rescue operation was launched on Tuesday evening with assistance from the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) and the Sikkim Police.



The operation was carried out under challenging weather conditions, as personnel worked to evacuate those stranded and ensure their safe return to Gangtok.



Authorities said the timely intervention helped restore normal traffic movement along the Jawaharlal Nehru Road, a key arterial route in the region.



Officials added that coordination among multiple agencies played a crucial role in managing the situation and preventing further disruption.