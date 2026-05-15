Army rescues stranded tourists on Nathu La route after landslide in Sikkim

The Indian Army on Friday, May 15, rescued several tourists stranded along the Nathu La-Thegu route in Sikkim after a landslide blocked the road, officials said.

According to officials, the landslide struck the Nathula-Thegu stretch, leaving tourists stranded for nearly six hours amid severe weather conditions and challenging high-altitude terrain.

The tourists were returning from Nathu La and the Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple when the strategic route was blocked by debris.

Army personnel immediately launched rescue and relief operations despite sub-zero temperatures, slippery roads and continuous adverse weather in the region.

Officials said stranded tourists were provided medical assistance, warm food, refreshments, drinking water and logistical support until movement on the road could be restored.

The Army also coordinated efforts to partially clear the landslide-hit stretch, enabling the safe evacuation of tourists and movement of vehicles from the affected area.