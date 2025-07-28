Army tests AI, drones and surveillance tech in East Sikkim high-altitude drill

The Indian Army concluded a major field exercise in East Sikkim, focusing on real-time surveillance, artificial intelligence, and rapid response in high-altitude warfare scenarios. Conducted in July 2025 under the name Exercise DIVYA DRISHTI, the drill aimed to validate emerging technologies for modern battlefield conditions.

Troops from the Trishakti Corps operated across rugged terrain, integrating ground systems with aerial platforms like UAVs and drones to simulate combat scenarios. The primary objective was to test the effectiveness of real-time data gathering, secure communication, and rapid command decisions.

One of the key technological advancements showcased was the deployment of AI-powered sensors connected through a secure communications backbone. This enabled near-instant transmission of battlefield intelligence from remote zones to command centres, enhancing situational awareness and supporting quick, informed responses.

Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, observed the exercise on behalf of Army Headquarters and reviewed the systems under trial.

“Exercise DIVYA DRISHTI has been a great success. We tested cutting-edge technologies in realistic field conditions. The lessons will help develop future technologies, doctrines, and tactics across the Indian Army, making us ready for any adversary and any terrain,” said Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps.