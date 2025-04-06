In a major step toward modernizing combat operations, the Indian Army has successfully validated the Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) concept at the tactical level during the ongoing Exercise Sarvshakti. The exercise, held under the Eastern Command’s Trishakti Corps, is being conducted in the challenging terrains of the Eastern sector, including strategic regions like Sikkim and North Bengal.

The MUM-T integration marks a significant milestone in the Indian Army’s technological evolution, demonstrating seamless coordination between human soldiers and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) such as drones. The concept is designed to improve real-time situational awareness, precision, and operational synergy during high-stakes military engagements.

According to defence officials, this validation proves the Army’s readiness to operate in multi-domain battle environments—encompassing land, air, and cyber domains. It also reinforces the Armed Forces' commitment to adopting next-generation capabilities amid a broader transformation in national defence preparedness.

“Team Human and Team Machine have come together with one mission — success,” stated an official communiqué, emphasizing the critical role of man-machine synergy in minimizing human risk while gaining tactical superiority.

Exercise Sarvshakti has witnessed extensive participation and inter-agency coordination, including support from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), and civil administration bodies such as the Governments of Sikkim and West Bengal. Defence public relations units like PRO Defence Guwahati and PIB Gangtok have also played a key role in operational support and outreach.

The joint drills simulate real combat scenarios with drones conducting surveillance, target identification, and battlefield mapping, enabling ground troops to execute coordinated responses based on real-time intelligence. These efforts reflect the military’s growing emphasis on technology-driven warfare and battlefield automation.

The Indian Army continues to align with the nation’s strategic vision of building a future-ready force capable of responding effectively across diverse operational domains.