Indian Army's Trishakti Corps, responsible for defending Sikkim and the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor, conducted a month-long live-firing exercise featuring T-90 tanks.

The exercise aimed at enhancing combat preparedness and validating armoured warfare strategies in varied operational scenarios. It focused on strengthening high-altitude warfare capabilities and integrating advanced technologies for modern battlefield challenges.

The T-90 tank is one of the most modern main battle tanks in the Indian Army’s arsenal. It is equipped with advanced fire control systems, superior mobility, and enhanced protection. A key feature of the T-90 is its ability to fire anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) with pinpoint accuracy, allowing it to engage enemy armour at extended ranges.

Additionally, the tank is highly effective in night operations because of its thermal imaging sights and advanced sensors, ensuring round-the-clock combat capability in all weather conditions.

Key focus areas of the exercise:

* Firing of advanced ammunition and guided missiles to validate precision strike capabilities.

* Integration of drones for real-time surveillance and target acquisition.

* Man-machine teaming drills to enhance crew coordination and battle readiness.

* High-altitude operational preparedness, reinforcing the Army’s combat readiness.

* Promotion of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) by incorporating indigenously developed defense technologies, including locally manufactured ammunition and surveillance systems.

Speaking on the successful completion of the exercise, a senior Army official stated, "This exercise was designed to test and refine our armored warfare capabilities in challenging terrains. The integration of T-90 tanks with aerial assets and advanced surveillance technology has significantly enhanced our combat preparedness. Our troops have demonstrated exceptional proficiency, ensuring that the Indian Army remains ready to respond effectively to any operational contingency. Furthermore, this exercise reinforces our commitment to ‘Aatmanirbharta’ by increasingly incorporating indigenous defense systems, strengthening our self-reliance in military preparedness.”

The exercise comes close to Exercise Devil Strike, which focuses on airborne and special forces operations to enhance rapid deployment and precision-strike capabilities in challenging environments.