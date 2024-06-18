The Trishakti Corps has been actively involved in the evacuation of over 1,200 tourists stranded in North Sikkim since June 12 and 13. The evacuation process began on June 17, with troops providing significant assistance to the civil administration’s relief operations. Due to numerous landslides, tourists are being transported on foot and by vehicle wherever possible.

Despite challenging weather and terrain, Indian Army signalers successfully helped restore mobile connectivity for BSNL and Airtel on June 18. Since June 12, the Indian Army has installed more than six telephone booths to enable locals and tourists to connect with their relatives.

Medical teams have set up aid booths to provide care to both residents and tourists. To date, over 115 individuals have received medical attention, including a critical case involving a 24-year-old at Lachung who suffered from High Altitude Pulmonary Oedema and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

Basic necessities such as rations and logistical support have been distributed to all those in need during this critical period. Additionally, Indian Army engineers are assisting the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) by providing manpower and materials to help restore connectivity.