Art of Living Foundation conducts rural happiness programme in Sikkim's Uttarey

Art of Living Foundation conducted a Rural Happiness Programme at Maneybong Shimphok in Sikkim's Uttarey, focusing on promoting holistic well-being and community harmony in rural areas.

The programme was organised by Art of Living volunteer Zangmu Sherpa and facilitated by teachers Kalpana Subba, Meena Sharma and Dr. Sandeep MK.

Participants were introduced to various aspects of well-being, including building social connections, mindfulness and gratitude practices, appreciating nature, physical activities, skill sharing, simple living, and preservation of cultural heritage.

Organisers stated that the initiative aimed to encourage happiness and fulfilment through stronger community engagement and awareness.

The Rural Happiness Programme is part of “Anandutsav,” a pan-India initiative marking 45 years of the Art of Living Foundation.