Sikkim BJP leader warns against any move to dilute Article 371F in state

Chief Advisor of the Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former minister Tseten Tashi Bhutia, in a statement warned that Sikkim would be “a big zero" without Article 371F. He stressed that the special constitutional provision is not a privilege, but the very foundation of Sikkim’s merger with India in 1975.

Article 371F, included in the Indian Constitution at the time of Sikkim’s statehood, protects the ownership rights of Sikkimese people through the Revenue Order of 1917, safeguards the Sikkim Subject Certificates and their descendants, ensures reserved seats in the Legislative Assembly, and preserves pre-merger laws and customs.

Bhutia expressed deep concern that in recent years there have been attempts to weaken these protections through legislation, administrative decisions, or court rulings. He said that instead of celebrating Sikkim’s 50 years of statehood in 2025 with pride, many people now live with fear and insecurity.

He pointed to demographic changes since 1975, claiming that migration from neighbouring countries has shifted political priorities and led to non-locals controlling much of Sikkim’s economy. He also warned that permanent settlement of outsiders in sensitive border areas could threaten national security. According to him, some local politicians have encouraged this trend for vote-bank politics, offering freebies and ignoring long-term risks.

Bhutia criticised both the state and central governments for failing to act decisively. He noted that Sikkim has only one representative each in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, giving the state limited influence in Delhi. He accused certain IAS and IPS officers of working for personal gain rather than public welfare, in collusion with political leaders.

Calling for urgent action, Bhutia appealed to the judiciary, lawmakers, and constitutional authorities to uphold the original spirit of the 1975 Merger Agreement. He said court judgments in the past have sometimes gone against the interests of the Sikkimese people due to misleading information from state authorities. If this continues, he warned, it could erode public trust, harm ethnic harmony, and compromise national security given Sikkim’s borders with China, Bhutan, and Nepal.

Bhutia urged all Sikkimese citizens to stay united and vigilant in defending Article 371F. He also reminded policymakers that weakening it would not just harm Sikkim’s identity, but also threaten India’s federal structure and national interest.

“Any weakening of Article 371F is not just an attack on Sikkim’s identity, it is a threat to India’s federal integrity and national interest,” Bhutia said.