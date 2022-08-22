Former Minister Arun Upreti was elected as the new Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly on the 1st day of the Tenth Assembly, Sixth Session (Part-II) as he received a 100% vote, which was proposed by Minister Sonam Lama and seconded by Aditya Golay.

Today, the assembly session also paid their respects to the former MLA Late Tasa Tengay Lepcha, who left for the heavenly abode on June 1.

Similarly, 12 bills were introduced during the session out of which 3 are new bills and others are amendment bills which will be discussed and passed tomorrow.

Today's session also saw the presentation of the First Supplementary Demands for Grants for the financial year 2022-23.

Speaker Arun Upreti after taking charge of the office stated, “I will try to justify the responsibility which has been given to me and I am ready to do whatever my party says”.

In the 2019 elections for the Assembly, Upreti was elected from the Arithang constituency. He served as the Minister of Urban Development before resigning on August 16.