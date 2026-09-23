Arunachal Police identify vehicle, suspect in attack on Sikkimese rapper UNB

Arunachal Pradesh Police have identified the vehicle allegedly used in the attack on Sikkimese rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, and identified one person suspected to be involved in the assault, a senior police officer said on September 23.

Lower Dibang Valley Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok said the role of the suspected individual was yet to be established, while efforts were underway to identify others involved in the incident.

“We have identified one individual whom we suspect, but it needs to be confirmed,” Ngupok said.

UNB and members of his team were allegedly attacked by a group of eight to 10 men near Tiwari Gaon in Lower Dibang Valley on Monday evening while travelling towards Roing after attending a concert in Anini, Dibang Valley district.

According to police, two vehicles allegedly followed the rapper’s vehicle for nearly an hour before intercepting it on an isolated stretch of road around 39 km from Roing.

The attackers allegedly damaged UNB’s vehicle with an iron rod and assaulted the rapper and his manager before fleeing when a truck approached the area.

UNB sustained injuries to his head and face and swelling around one eye, police said.

The SP said the remote location and lack of mobile network connectivity at the site had posed challenges to the investigation.

“The place where the assault happened is around 39 km from Roing and is a secluded area with no network connectivity. It has come as a challenge, but the Roing police force is doing its best,” Ngupok said.

Police personnel have been deployed at different locations and technical analysis is also being conducted as part of the investigation, he said.

Ngupok also ruled out reports that the case was being transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), saying the Roing police were conducting a detailed investigation.

“There is no question of transferring the case to an SIT at this stage. Roing police are looking into the case thoroughly and we will see the end of the case,” he said.

Police are also examining the possible motive behind the attack, including reports of a professional rivalry between UNB and Arunachal Pradesh-based rapper Don Kam.

“We are aware of the professional rivalry between the two rappers and the comments going around on social media. We are investigating the case from that angle too,” Ngupok said.

Following the attack, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang spoke to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday and sought steps to ensure the safety of the Sikkimese artiste.