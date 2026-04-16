Assam labourer killed in transit mixer accident at Sikkim hydel project site

A 28-year-old labourer from Dhemaji district of Assam died after being hit by a reversing concrete mixer at a hydropower construction site in Chungthang in the early hours of Thursday, April 16.

The victim, Bikuram Kuli, had just completed a 12-hour night shift at the 1,200 MW hydroelectric project in Mangan district when the incident occurred around 4:55 am. Police said he was standing behind a transit mixer as it reversed to unload materials at the coffer dam construction area.

The vehicle, registered as MH-02-FG-4790 and driven by Gidion Rai, had arrived from a crusher plant. During the manoeuvre, it struck Kuli, leaving him critically injured. Co-workers rushed him to the Chungthang Primary Health Centre, from where he was referred to the district hospital in Mangan. He died on the way.

Police initiated an investigation after receiving information from the hospital. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Motor Vehicles Act, including charges related to rash driving and causing death by negligence.

The driver, a resident of Soreng district in Sikkim, has been detained for questioning. Authorities have conducted a site inspection, and an executive magistrate has been requested to oversee the inquest. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as the probe continues.

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