Sikkim’s Babita Manger Thapa finishes as first runner-up on Nepal Idol Season 6

Sikkim’s Babita Manger Thapa has brought international recognition to the state by securing the position of first runner-up in the popular singing reality show Nepal Idol Season 6. Her stellar performances throughout the competition have won her widespread acclaim from judges and viewers alike.

Babita’s journey on the show was marked by dedication, perseverance, and an impressive display of musical talent. Week after week, her soulful renditions captivated audiences in Nepal, India, and abroad. Judges consistently praised the emotion, clarity, and depth in her performances, earning her a loyal fan base.

The young singer’s success has inspired many in Sikkim, with political leaders, well-wishers, and music enthusiasts congratulating her achievement. Many noted that her accomplishment demonstrates the immense talent among Sikkim’s youth and highlights the potential to shine on international platforms when given proper support and opportunities.

Babita’s family expressed immense pride in her achievement, celebrating the years of hard work and practice that led to this milestone. Local community members and neighbours joined in the celebrations, hailing her as a role model for aspiring young artists.