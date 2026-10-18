Baichung Bhutia meets Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, triggers speculation over political move

Former India football captain Baichung Bhutia met Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in Gangtok on Sunday, October 18 triggering speculation about a possible political move to the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

The meeting was reportedly focused on the development of the state and the welfare of its people. Minister Ven. Sonam Lama was also present.

Neither Bhutia nor the Chief Minister has made any public statement indicating a political realignment following the meeting. However, Bhutia's current status as an unaffiliated political figure has fuelled speculation that he could join the ruling party.

Bhutia was previously associated with the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and contested the Barfung Assembly constituency, where he lost to SKM candidate Riksal Dorjee Bhutia by nearly 4,000 votes.

He subsequently resigned from the SDF and has remained unaffiliated with any political party since then.

While the meeting has prompted discussions about Bhutia's possible return to active party politics, there has been no official confirmation of any move to join the SKM.