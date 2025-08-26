Sikkim minister inaugurates key bridge in Mangan

A significant infrastructure development took place in Sikkim with the inauguration of a Bailey bridge over the Kanaka river in Mangan district, on August 26. The bridge is expected to play a crucial role in connecting the Upper Dzongu region, benefiting the communities of Lingzya, Tingvong, and Sakyong Pentong.

Science and Technology Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, after the inauguration, said that the new bridge will be vital for the people.

Lepcha, the MLA of Dzongu, also announced that the construction of the 255-meter-long Kayum arch steel bridge would be restarted.

The completion of the construction was a long-pending demand of the people of the region, he said.

He said CM Prem Singh Tamang personally intervened to restart construction of the bridge, which would be completed by March 2027.