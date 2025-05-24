The Block Administrative Centre (BAC) in Sikkim's Dzongu has begun cultivating 'Dalle Khursani', Sikkim’s famous spicy chili, on land that had long been left barren.

The project is part of a wider goal to support organic farming and improve food security under the vision of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

The land, located next to the BAC office in Dzongu, had been lying unused for years. Now, with the planting of Dalle Khursani, it is being transformed into a green and productive space. This move also helps reinforce Sikkim’s unique identity as the world’s first fully organic state—a title the state proudly holds.

BAC officials and staff personally took part in the planting process. Their hands-on involvement shows a strong commitment to the Chief Minister’s call for sustainable development and grassroots participation. By engaging in this work themselves, they set an example for local communities, showing that every effort—big or small—matters when it comes to building a self-reliant future.

This initiative aligns with the state’s broader goal of “Sunaulo, Samriddha, Samarth Sikkim,” which means a golden, prosperous, and empowered Sikkim. It comes at a meaningful time, as the state celebrates 50 years of statehood—a milestone that reflects both its proud history and forward-looking spirit.

Dalle Khursani, also called Sikkim’s fireball, is known not just for its heat, but also for its economic potential. Its popularity in local and export markets means it can help small farmers and communities earn a better living. The choice of this crop for the revival project sends a strong message: sustainable farming can be both environmentally friendly and financially rewarding.

Officials say this is just the beginning. The BAC hopes to inspire more villages and offices to turn neglected plots into thriving gardens using natural, chemical-free methods. They believe this kind of work can bring real change at the grassroots level, improving lives and protecting the environment at the same time.

Above all, this project is seen as a tribute to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s clear and consistent vision for a cleaner, greener, and more resilient Sikkim. His focus on organic farming and rural development continues to shape how communities think about land, food, and the future.