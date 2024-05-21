The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Indoor Cricket Facility in Mining, Sikkim. This initiative is part of a larger plan by the BCCI to enhance cricket infrastructure across the North Eastern states.

BCCI President Roger Binny and Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, on May 19, 2024, virtually laid the foundation stones for six indoor cricket facilities, one each in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland, from Shillong, Meghalaya. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, VVS Laxman, Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy, and executives from the North East cricket associations.

The Indoor Cricket Facility in Sikkim, adjacent to the Sikkim Cricket Ground in Mining, will feature four to five cricket practice pitches, an indoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, office space for administration, separate locker rooms for men and women cricketers, and a cafeteria, among other amenities. The total built-up area is approximately 1,500 square meters.

Expressing his excitement, BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah took to social media, stating, "Our cricketers from six states - Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim—will soon benefit from world-class indoor nets, indoor swimming pools, and fitness centers for year-round training options. This, along with the launch of the new pavilion in Mizoram, are big steps towards our vision to enhance cricket infrastructure in the region, exciting times ahead!"

Tika Subba, President of the Sikkim Cricket Association, welcomed the development, saying, "This is a major step forward for cricket in Sikkim and will significantly benefit our players, especially during the monsoon season when outdoor training is challenging. The indoor training facility will provide our cricketers with world-class amenities and year-round training opportunities."

The facility is expected to greatly enhance the training environment for aspiring cricketers in Sikkim, allowing them to develop their skills without needing to travel outside the state. This initiative aligns with the BCCI's vision to support and nurture cricket talent across all regions of India.

The Sikkim Cricket Association eagerly anticipates the completion of the project and is confident that this facility will be a cornerstone in the development of cricket in the state.