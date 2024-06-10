Raju Bista, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Darjeeling, West Bengal, attended the oath ceremony of Sikkim Chief Minister PS Golay and extended his good wishes during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Bista highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between Darjeeling and Sikkim. "I extend my good wishes to PS Golay ji. Darjeeling and Sikkim not only share borders but we have shared heritage," he remarked. Bista also emphasized the longstanding support and cooperation that Sikkim has provided to Darjeeling, likening it to an elder brother. "Whenever Darjeeling needed, Sikkim has helped us like an elder brother," he added.

Bista expressed optimism about the collaboration between Darjeeling and Sikkim under the "double-engine government," indicating a partnership aimed at mutual progress and development. The reference to a "double-engine government" typically signifies a coordinated effort between the state government and the central government, led by the same political party.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang was sworn in as Chief Minister of Sikkim for the second time officially today. The swearing-in ceremony for the new government in Sikkim took place today at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok at 4:30 PM.

Prem Singh Tamang, leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party that won a majority in recent elections, will be sworn in as Chief Minister for his second term.

The Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Acharya, administered the oath of office and secrecy to Tamang and his Council of Ministers at the ceremony at 4:30 pm. Around 30,000 people attended the event.

As Sikkim embarks on a new chapter under Chief Minister PS Golay's leadership, such expressions of support and collaboration are crucial for fostering strong regional relationships and advancing shared goals.