A group of young nature enthusiasts from Bengaluru have adopted a red panda at the Himalayan Zoological Park in Sikkim. Through their campaign titled My Child From Wild, they successfully raised Rs 30,000 to support the care of the endangered animal for nearly a year.

The group, led by wildlife-lover Danny and his close friends, started this initiative not just to raise money but to create awareness about red pandas and other wildlife in need of protection.

The red panda, known for its reddish-brown fur and shy nature, is listed as endangered, with only a few thousand left in the wild. It faces threats due to loss of habitat and illegal hunting.

What makes this effort special is that it was not organized by any big institution or celebrity. These were ordinary young people with a big dream – to do something meaningful for wildlife. Danny and his friends believe that even small actions can make a big difference when done with love and purpose.

Speaking about their motivation, one of the group members said, “We wanted to do something that connected us to nature. We may live in the city, but that should not stop us from helping wild animals. The red panda may live far away, but it still deserves care.”

The Himalayan Zoological Park, located near Gangtok in Sikkim, is known for its efforts in protecting Himalayan species. The zoo welcomed the adoption and thanked the group for their kind gesture. A zoo official said, “We are very grateful for this act of kindness. It helps us take better care of the animals, and it also spreads awareness among people across India.”

The Rs 30,000 donation will go toward food, medical care, and maintenance for the red panda for nearly one year. It also sends a message that wildlife protection is not just the responsibility of governments or big NGOs. Individuals and small groups can play a big role too.