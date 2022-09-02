Bhaichung Bhutia loses All India Football Federation (AIFF) Elections which were held today. The elections were conducted for the post of the AIFF President, Vice-president, treasurer, and other 14 executive members.

Bhaichung Bhutia, one of the biggest names in the Indian football scene, lost the Presidential match for the AIFF to Kalyan Chaubey, former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper and a BJP leader from West Bengal.

“Hamro Sikkim Party congratulates its Working President Bhaichung Bhutia for fighting a great battle against all odds for the post of AIFF. Although he lost the election due to extreme political interference, the kind of love and support people of Sikkim have shown towards Bhaichung Bhutia across all sections is heart-warming”, general secretary of Hamro Sikkim Party, Biraj Adhikari said.

This fight was tough from day one when players’ voting rights were not given. Despite lots of political pressure from the mighty national party Bhaichung Bhutia didn’t sell his honour and soul.

He stood up against political pressure for the betterment of Football. When others became puppets of the national political party, Bhaichung stood tall protecting the pride and honour of Sikkim.

After losing the election, Bhaichung Bhutia said, “I accept my defeat with humility. I have been a servant of football for more than two decades and I will continue to do so. I understand my followers & well-wishers are upset but I want to tell them that I am very very grateful to everyone who has supported me and rooted for me”.

“It was because of all your love I was able to hold my ground despite immense political pressure to withdraw. I have been striving to clean the football at Sikkim & national levels and I promise that I will keep working towards the betterment of football at the state and national levels. One day football shall win, keep the faith alive.”

“Hamro Sikkim Party condemns the entire political lobby and people like Menla Ethenpa who choose the “winning horse” by match-fixing over football and its betterment. Now HSP hopes that Mr. Menla Ethenpa will bring 40-50Lakhs per year funds for the betterment of football for Sikkim”, Adhikari further added.

“Hamro Sikkim Party is proud of the fact that in an environment where the political masters ask people to bend, they start crawling, our working president Bhaichung Bhutia didn’t compromise his values”.