Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia faced another setback in his political career after he lost the Barfung Assembly constituency in Namchi district to Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) by a margin of 4,346 votes.

The election results, reflecting Bhutia's sixth defeat in the past ten years highlights a recurring trend of disappointment for the football icon turned politician.

Bhaichung Bhutia, once hailed as the torchbearer of Indian football in the international arena has struggled to make a mark in the political journey.

Despite his illustrious career on the football field, his transition to politics has been fraught with challenges and defeats.

This latest defeat adds to a series of electoral setbacks for Bhutia, who has previously contested elections in West Bengal as a Trinamool Congress candidate before shifting his focus to Sikkim, where he formed his own party, the Hamro Sikkim Party, which he later merged with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

The SDF, once a dominant political force in Sikkim, suffered a crushing defeat in the 2024 Sikkim state assembly elections winning only one seat out of the 32-member assembly. Bhutia, the vice-president of SDF failed to secure victory in his constituency.

With Bhutia's repeated electoral failures, questions arise about his political future and whether he should reconsider his foray into politics. His time and energy would be better spent focusing on his role as a sports icon nurturing young talent and contributing to the development of football in India.

Bhutia's contributions to Indian football are undeniable, from his pioneering stint with European club Bury to his stellar performances on the international stage. However, his repeated defeats in politics raise doubts about his ability to translate his success on the football field into the realm of governance.