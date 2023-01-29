President of Hamro Sikkim Party Bhaichung Bhutia on January 27 addressed a press conference on the reservation of seats for the Sikkimese Nepali community and the implementation of the Inner Line Permit.

Addressing a press conference on the reservation of seats for the Sikkimese Nepali community and the implementation of the Inner Line Permit, Hamro Sikkim Party, President Bhaichung Bhutia suggestion two solution to resolve the issues. Acoording to Butia , the solution to these issues includes:

1. Pass the resolution/bill in the Sikkim legislative assembly and send the resolution/bill to the parliament.

2. The resolution/bill should be passed in both houses of the parliament.

Bhutia said that passing the resolution/bill in the Sikkim legislative assembly is totally in hands of the SKM-led government of Sikkim. He demanded that the SKM government should call an assembly session and pass the resolution and bill to implement ILP and provision Nepali seat reservation in Sikkim.

He suggested this must be done before the budget session of parliament which ends on 6th April, 2023 and further added that Sikkim doesn’t need the rallies and speeches in order to resolve these issues.

Bhaichung Bhutia said that all parties will support the bill if it is is brought in the parliament.Bhaichung Bhutia has already started working on his commitment by meeting 𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙡 𝙂𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙝𝙞 and 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙮𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙖 𝙂𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙝𝙞 at Srinagar, Kashmir during 𝘽𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙩 𝙅𝙤𝙙𝙤 𝙔𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙖.

Bhutia explained Rahul and Priyanka how the majority of Sikkim people who are Indians are referred as “𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗻” in the Supreme Court judgement.

"To ensure the safety and security of the Sikkimese Nepali community, their rightful reservation must be restored.", Bhaichung Bhutia said.

Bhaichung also explained why ILP is necessary for Sikkim’s all-round development and prosperity. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bhaichung requested all the leaders of Congress to support any resolution/bill brought in parliament to solve these issues.