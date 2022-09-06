Bhaichung Bhutia son of Sikkim, returns his home town today i.e., on Tuesday. Various organisations representing political parties of Sikkim warmly welcomed the son of Sikkim, Padmashri Bhaichung Bhutia, who stood against all odds and made every Sikkimese proud.

The aftermath of the recent All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections has united Sikkim against the undemocratic and brute means of political manipulation and pressure.

Sikkim is proud of Bhaichung Bhutia as he fought defiantly and courageously stood up against various political interference and threats. His electoral campaign ended in defeat but it was a big win for Sikkim and its people.

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The positive outcome was possible because of the love, respect, and support showered upon Bhutia from all segments of society said Bhaichung Bhutia.

His campaign reflects the values of honesty, defiance, and the quench for achieving united progress and development. It is a symbolic and endearing reflection of the values of Sikkim as well.

Bhaichung Bhutia loses All India Football Federation (AIFF) Elections which was held on September 2nd.

The election was conducted for the post of the AIFF President, Vice-president, treasurer, and other 14 executive members.

Bhaichung Bhutia, one of the biggest names in the Indian football scene, lost the Presidential match for the AIFF to Kalyan Chaubey, former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper and a BJP leader from West Bengal.

After losing the election, Bhaichung Bhutia said, “I accept my defeat with humility. I have been a servant of football for more than two decades and I will continue to do so. I understand my followers & well-wishers are upset but I want to tell them that I am very very grateful to everyone who has supported me and rooted for me”.