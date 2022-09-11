Sumanth Hindu, a protester who demanded that "there should be one law in the nation and the special Sikkim article 371 F should be repealed," claimed that the Bihari Jagaran Manch members welcomed him when he staged a dharna on the first day.

It should be noted that Sumanth Hindu's protest has received a lot of attention lately with Bhaichung Bhutia, vice president of the Hamro Sikkim party being the first one to release a video of Sumanth Hindu.

Meanwhile, Bhaichung Bhutia is seeking support for the protection of Article 371 (F). Further, the former Captain of the Indian football team has called every individual and organisation of Sikkim to attend a one-day protest dharna at District Administrative Centre, Gangtok on September 15, 2022.

While reacting to the development, various Bihari organizations of Sikkim have come forward and said "they don't know about the whereabouts of Sumanth Hindu and none of their organizations know about him and even they don't know where he is from and the statement rather a demand he placed is baseless holds no ground.

Sumanth Hindu while reacting to the statement specially made by Bihari organizations wrote a letter that reads, "I want to tell you that on September 9, 2022, Bihari Jagaran Manch held a press conference and said they don't know me and I am from ISIS and I am defaming the name of Bihar and for that statement, my reply is " I want to inform you all those who are residing in Sikkim, especially to Bihari community from Bihar. The letter further reads, “One secretary from Bihari Jagaran Manch called me and congratulated me when I staged a dharna on 23rd August 2022 and he said you are doing a good job for the people of Bihar.”

“Sikkim's Bihari community wants citizenship in Sikkim for those who resided in Sikkim from or before 1975 but I want citizenship to be provided to the people who reside in Sikkim for 2 or 20 years equally for all. I have all the conversations recorded and they are maintaining double standards” reads the letter further.