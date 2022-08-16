The suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect has prompted a response from former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

Speaking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Bhaichung described the suspension as unfortunate and a tough decision made by FIFA. However, he stated that this is a chance for Indian Football to get the system right and work toward improving it.

"It's very unfortunate that FIFA banned Indian Football. And at the same time, I think it's a great opportunity to get our system right. And very important that all the stakeholders federation, state associations, and Sports Ministry come together, get the system right and everybody work for the betterment of Indian Football.," said Bhaichung Bhutia.

For "undue influence from third parties," FIFA suspended India on Tuesday and revoked its right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup, which is set to take place in October.

In its 85-year history, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has never been prohibited by FIFA.

FIFA is in touch with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and sports. “The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” FIFA said in Monday’s statement.