Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party on Wednesday heavily lambasted Working President of Hamro Sikkim party Bhaichung Bhutia over his recent statement against the Government and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay.

Bhaichung Bhutia on the day before Independence day stated that the Government is distributing money for I-Day celebration and that money is corrupted.

"On August 10, 2018, SKM party president P.S. Golay was proven guilty by the court over a corruption case and sentenced to a yearlong imprisonment. On what basis the SKM supporters are terming the day as a day of freedom for Sikkim. It's actually a black day and deserves no celebration," stressed Bhaichung.

“In politics, we have to be very serious and must do some research before speaking to media but Bhaichung Bhutia has crossed all limits labelled serious allegations that are so also fine but what I want to say is that he should prove his allegations against the government”, heavily lambasting the Working President of Hamro Sikkim party Bhaichung Bhutia, Press and Media Secretary to Chief Minister Bikash Basnett to said.

“Must tell Bhaichung Bhutia had condemned the grand celebration of Jan Unmukti Diwas by Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party on August 10”.

It needs mention here that Bhaichung had alleged that the party has been taking commissions on one hand and distributing envelopes of money to cover up for its failures.

He questioned how SKM was now awash with funds when five years back the party did not even have money to buy a vehicle for the party president on his release from the jail.

“SKM leaders can celebrate Jan Unmukti Diwas to mark the release of their president from jail if they want, but they should not claim that the people of Sikkim got freedom on the day,” he argued.

He remarked that SKM should realize how embarrassing it was to explain why Jan Unmukti Diwas is celebrated in Sikkim.