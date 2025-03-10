General member of Sikkim's Citizen Action Party (CAP), Bharat Basnet tendered his resignation, citing repeated anti-Sikkim remarks made by the party leadership.

In his resignation letter addressed to the CAP president, Basnet expressed deep disappointment over the continuous verbal attacks on Sikkim by the party’s top brass.

He stated that these remarks had hurt him profoundly and left him with no choice but to step down.

“I can no longer associate myself with a party that disregards Sikkim’s sentiments. The repeated comments against the state have been disheartening,” Basnet mentioned in his letter.

Alongside his resignation, Basnet extended his apologies to fellow party members, acknowledging that his decision might cause inconvenience or disappointment.

His departure has stirred discussions in political circles, with many questioning CAP’s stance on Sikkim-related issues.