The 'Bharat ko Jaano' programme was held at Manan Kendra, Gangtok to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage.

The event was jointly organised by North East Regional Cultural Center and Department of Culture, Government of Sikkim, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Sikkim Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, graced the occasion as the chief guest, while the Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan, who also serves as the President of the North East Regional Cultural Center, attended the programme as the guest of honour.

Welcoming the Governor of Nagaland, the Sikkim Governor expressed delight and shared his insights on the "Bharat Ko Jaano" programme, which culminates India's cultural diversity and prosperity. He emphasised that understanding India's culture of unity in diversity is essential, as it binds the nation together.

"Our folk culture, arts, and heritage give India a unique identity in the world," he shared, adding that such programmes foster unity and connect us to our roots.

Ganesan exemplified the programme to be a confluence of India's diverse cultures and noted that these events reflect the nation's cultural richness and promote value of brotherhood and universal harmony.

The programme commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a welcome address from Prasanna Gogoi, Director of the North East Regional Cultural Centre. The event featured a vibrant tableau of various folk cultures and dances, including Karagattam from Tamil Nadu, Sorath and Nima Sar Jang from Sikkim, Arpu (war dance) from Nagaland, Wangala from Meghalaya, Jindua from Punjab, and the Bihu dance from Assam.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including the Secretary of Culture Department, OSD to the Governor, Chairman Sikkim Academy, teachers and students.