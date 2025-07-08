Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama? Sikkim MP backs renewed push by Parliamentarians

A fresh call to honour the 14th Dalai Lama with India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, is gaining momentum, with over 80 Members of Parliament already backing the move. This renewed demand follows the Tibetan spiritual leader’s 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamshala on July 6.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT), comprising MPs from across the political spectrum including BJP, BJD, Congress, and JD(U). Senior parliamentarians Bhartruhari Mahtab and Sujeet Kumar are leading the charge, aiming to gather 100 signatures before submitting a formal petition to the Prime Minister or the President.

Support for the campaign is particularly strong in Sikkim, where Buddhism is deeply woven into the cultural fabric. While the state’s Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, did not attend the most recent APIPFT meeting held on Dalai Lama’s birthday, he reaffirmed his support for the cause.

Speaking to India Today NE, Subba said, “Though in recent past the issue was not discussed during All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet, I have attended several similar meetings in the past. I will always support the call for conferring the Bharat Ratna on His Holiness the Dalai Lama in future if any proposal comes. As a citizen of Sikkim and a Member of Parliament, I firmly stand in favour of this honour being bestowed upon him."

In Sikkim, the Dalai Lama is revered not only as a spiritual figure but also as a symbol of peace, compassion, and resilience. Many believe that awarding him the Bharat Ratna would also recognize the shared heritage and enduring cultural ties between Sikkim and the Tibetan people.

While some debate continues over the Dalai Lama’s eligibility due to his non-Indian citizenship, supporters argue that his contributions to global peace, spirituality, and human rights transcend national boundaries. The campaign has also gained traction on social media and follows a recent U.S. bill recognizing Tibet as an occupied territory—further galvanizing sentiment in India.

With the APIPFT nearing its goal of 100 signatories, anticipation is building over how the Indian government will respond to the growing demand.