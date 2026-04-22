Bi-annual AAC meeting at Sikkim's Pakyong Airport reviews operations, discusses resumption of flights

The Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) convened its bi-annual meeting at Pakyong Airport to review airport operations and deliberate on the resumption of passenger flight services.

The meeting was chaired by Member of Parliament Indra Hang Subba and attended by MLA Parmin Lepcha, along with senior officials, security personnel, and representatives from trade and local bodies.

Key attendees included former MP Nakul Das Rai, Additional Chief Secretary CS Rao, District Collector Agawane Rohan Ramesh, and Chief Minister’s CA Urgen Lepcha, among others.

Officials from airport and security agencies, including Airport Director BT Pote and Chief Airport Security Officer CK Pradhan, also participated in the discussions.

The meeting focused on addressing concerns related to passenger flight operations, including the resumption of services, operational challenges, infrastructure needs, and strengthening security measures.

Stakeholders from tourism, trade, and transport sectors highlighted the impact of disrupted air connectivity on economic activities and stressed the need for timely restoration of flight services.

The committee expressed commitment to resolving operational hurdles through coordinated efforts and resolved to take necessary steps to ensure safe, consistent, and reliable air connectivity for Sikkim and visiting tourists.