The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with a press conference held in Sikkim. Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, shared comprehensive insights into India’s progress during this period.



In particular, the Ayushman Bharat health scheme now offers free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for senior citizens above 70, showcasing the government's commitment to inclusive welfare. Minister Margherita emphasised, "Under PM Modi’s strong and clear leadership, India has seen true development in every corner, and every section of society has been included."

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has facilitated home ownership for nearly 4 crore families, encompassing 2.2 crore homes in rural areas and 92.7 lakh in urban spaces. This initiative reflects the government's efforts to directly transfer benefits to citizens, ensuring minimal interference from intermediaries. The initiative aligns with the BJP's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".



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The Jal Jeevan Mission has considerably expanded access to clean tap water, increasing from 3.23 crore households in 2014 to 15.62 crore today. This improvement marks significant progress in providing basic amenities to the population, highlighting the transformation from "the roads we build to the rockets we launch" as noted by Minister Margherita.

Infrastructure improvements under Modi's tenure have been notable. The length of National Highways has expanded from 91,287 kilometres in 2014 to 1,46,204 kilometres, with a construction speed that is now 2.5 times faster. Moreover, the number of operational airports in the country has risen from 74 in 2014 to 157, enhancing connectivity across regions.

Indian Railways has electrified over 47,000 kilometres of rail lines in the past 11 years, a leap that surpasses efforts made in the previous 60 years. This development includes the launch of 136 Vande Bharat Express semi-high-speed trains. Such advancements reflect the government's focus on modernising transportation infrastructure.

Further, the Skill India Mission has trained over 2.27 crore youth, with more than 4.1 crore gaining employment or starting businesses. The number of recognised startups has grown from about 500 in 2016 to over 1.6 lakh, creating nearly 17.69 lakh direct jobs. These initiatives contribute significantly to economic growth, as India has moved from the 10th to the 5th largest economy globally, attracting $709 billion in Foreign Direct Investment since 2014.