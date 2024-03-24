The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) chief, Tseten Tashi Bhutia, has been chosen as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate for the Sangha seat in Sikkim. Despite undergoing treatment in New Delhi, Bhutia is set to file his nomination soon.

Tseten Tashi Bhutia's candidacy holds immense importance, given his strong influence within the Bhutia Lepcha community of Sikkim. With his nomination, he aims to address the concerns and aspirations of his constituents on a platform that resonates with their cultural and religious identity.

The Sangha seat, governed by Article 371F, stands as a unique bastion preserving religious traditions and heritage. Bhutia's candidacy underscores the BJP's strategy to connect with diverse communities across Sikkim and uphold their rights within the framework of constitutional provisions.