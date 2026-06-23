BJP comes under fire from both SKM and SDF ahead of Sikkim Panchayat Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing criticism from both the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) as political activity begins to intensify ahead of the Panchayat elections, expected to be held in 2027.

The development comes despite the BJP and SKM being allies at the national level as constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The alliance was on display during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gangtok in April, when he was welcomed by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and state BJP president D.R. Thapa. During the visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore as part of Sikkim's 50th year of statehood celebrations.

However, signs of strain have emerged in the state's local political landscape. Upper Burtuk MLA Kala Rai, a senior SKM leader, recently stated that the ruling party would not enter into any alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Panchayat elections. The remark marks a departure from the understanding shared by the two parties during the recent municipal elections and signals SKM's intention to contest the grassroots polls independently.

The BJP has also come under attack from the opposition SDF. Addressing a Kranti Diwas programme in Jorethang, former Chief Minister and SDF president Pawan Kumar Chamling warned against allowing Sikkim to become "another Manipur" if the BJP were to come to power. He urged voters to safeguard the state's tradition of peace, communal harmony and unity.

Chamling said Sikkim's social fabric and political stability must be preserved, stressing that the state has long been recognised for maintaining harmony among its diverse communities.

Political observers believe the BJP is facing a challenging situation in Sikkim, with both the ruling party and the principal opposition targeting it despite their differing political positions. The twin attacks come at a time when the BJP has been seeking to expand its presence in the Himalayan state.

With nearly a year to go before the Panchayat elections, political rhetoric has already begun to sharpen. While the NDA partnership between the BJP and SKM remains intact at the Centre, recent statements from leaders on both sides indicate that electoral competition at the state level could become increasingly intense in the months ahead.