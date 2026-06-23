BJP condemns Pawan Chamling over Sikkim–Manipur comparison, terms remarks misleading

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sikkim unit, has strongly criticised former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling over his recent remarks comparing Sikkim with Manipur, describing the statement as irresponsible, misleading and unbecoming of a leader who served the state for more than two decades.

The party, in a statement said Sikkim remains a peaceful, progressive and politically mature state, and termed the comparison with Manipur both unfortunate and insensitive.

The BJP stated that invoking the challenges faced by the people of Manipur for political messaging does not contribute to constructive public discourse and instead promotes fear and speculation.

Questioning the basis of Chamling’s remarks, the party asked him to place facts before the people of Sikkim if such serious allegations were being made. It said that public accountability requires evidence to support comparisons of this nature.

The party further asserted that political leaders have a responsibility to engage in discussions grounded in facts, accountability and vision rather than rhetoric that may create confusion among citizens. According to the BJP, the people of Sikkim deserve political discourse focused on policy issues and the state’s future development priorities.

Highlighting its commitment to Sikkim, the party said it has consistently respected the state’s unique identity, traditions, culture and constitutional safeguards under Article 371F.

The BJP also referred to the Centre’s support for Sikkim through initiatives related to infrastructure development, disaster relief, connectivity, tourism, healthcare and welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat, the party stated that special emphasis has been placed on the development of the North Eastern region, including Sikkim, through improved connectivity, infrastructure expansion, economic opportunities and welfare programmes.

The party added that portraying the BJP as a force of division was misleading and maintained that its focus remains on inclusive development and national progress.

Concluding its statement, the BJP appealed to Chamling to engage in constructive debate on Sikkim’s future and said that public discourse should be guided by facts and vision rather than rhetoric and fear.