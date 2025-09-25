BJP delegation demands re-scrutiny of beneficiaries under Sikkim Garib Awas Yojna

A delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) visited the Rural Development Department (RDD) office in Pakyong District to follow up on the implementation of the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojna (SGAY), a flagship housing initiative launched by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

During the visit, the delegation met with RDD officials to raise concerns regarding the current list of beneficiaries. BJP leader Sangay Gyatso Bhutia stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive re-evaluation and re-scrutiny of the entire beneficiary list to ensure the scheme benefits only the genuinely needy.

“Our primary concern is ensuring that the scheme reaches the truly needy,” Bhutia said. “There must be a rigorous process to filter out any non-genuine recipients so that deserving people ultimately benefit from this crucial initiative.”

The party highlighted that for the State Government to fulfill its commitment to the people under the slogans ‘Sunaulo Sikkim, Samarth Sikkim, Samriddha Sikkim,’ SGAY must be implemented with complete transparency and fairness, free from political interference.

The BJP has urged the RDD to take immediate corrective action to uphold social justice in the distribution of housing assistance.