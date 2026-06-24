BJP delegation seeks enhanced central support for tourism in Sikkim

A delegation of the Sikkim unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, June 24, met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi and sought greater support from the Centre to strengthen the state's tourism sector.

The delegation, led by Sikkim BJP president D.R. Thapa, discussed the growing prospects and emerging opportunities in the Himalayan state's tourism industry, according to a party statement.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the importance of tourism to Sikkim's economy and said the sector remains one of the largest sources of livelihood for the state's people.

The BJP leaders also pointed to the increased visibility Sikkim has received as a tourist destination following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the state. They informed the Union Minister that Sikkim is witnessing a record influx of tourists this season, reflecting growing interest among domestic and international travellers.

The delegation urged the Ministry of Tourism to extend greater assistance for the development of tourism infrastructure, promotion of emerging destinations, improvement of visitor facilities and implementation of sustainable tourism initiatives.

According to the party statement, the delegation requested the Centre to formulate long-term strategies and provide enhanced support to strengthen Sikkim's tourism ecosystem and help the state effectively manage increasing tourist footfall.

Shekhawat acknowledged Sikkim's tourism potential and assured the delegation of the Centre's continued support for initiatives aimed at promoting tourism and improving tourism-related infrastructure in the state, the statement said.

The meeting comes amid efforts by the state to further expand its tourism sector, which remains a key driver of economic activity and employment in Sikkim.