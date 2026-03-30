BJP fields six candidates for Sikkim civic polls; opposition boycotts

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded six candidates for the upcoming civic body elections in Sikkim, with all nominees filing their papers on the last day of nominations on March 30.

Among the candidates, Srijana Chettri filed from the Diesel Power House ward of Gangtok Municipal Corporation, while Pempo Dorjee Lepcha and Rajani Singh Cintury submitted nominations from Singtam Nagar Panchayat. Bhopal Baraily filed from Rangpo Nagar Panchayat, and Sangay Bhutia and Naren Subba from Namchi and Soreng areas respectively.

State BJP president DR Thapa expressed confidence in the party’s performance, stating that all candidates will remain in the fray despite challenges posed by the new reservation structure.

Elections to 63 wards across urban local bodies in the state are scheduled for April 24, with counting on April 25. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 2, and the last date for withdrawal is April 4.

Meanwhile, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has fielded candidates in all 63 wards. Opposition parties including the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and the Citizen Action Party (CAP) have boycotted the polls, alleging irregularities in seat reservations and calling the process partisan.