BJP MP Sambit Patra to arrive in Sikkim for session on Union Budget
BJP MP Sambit Patra arrived in Sikkim for a two-day visit, engaging with local stakeholders on the Union Budget 2024-25. He received a warm welcome from several officials at Bagdogra Airport.
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Member of Parliament and BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, on August 3 arrived at Bagdogra Airport. Patra is on a two-day visit to Sikkim, on August 3 and 4.
He will hold an interactive session on the Union Budget 2024-25 with local stakeholders.
He was warmly received by Bikash Basnet, Press Secretary to CM, Joint Secretary (Protocol) Sharmistha Pradhan, Liaisoning Officer (LO) Gopal Pathak, and the protocol unit of Bagdogra Airport.
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