Member of Parliament and BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, on August 3 arrived at Bagdogra Airport. Patra is on a two-day visit to Sikkim, on August 3 and 4.

He will hold an interactive session on the Union Budget 2024-25 with local stakeholders.

He was warmly received by Bikash Basnet, Press Secretary to CM, Joint Secretary (Protocol) Sharmistha Pradhan, Liaisoning Officer (LO) Gopal Pathak, and the protocol unit of Bagdogra Airport.