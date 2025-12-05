BJP pushes for special electoral roll revision under Sikkim's constitutional protections

A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation met Sikkim's Chief Electoral Officer on December 5, demanding that the upcoming Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls be conducted strictly within the framework of Article 371F, the constitutional provision safeguarding Sikkim's special status.

The meeting, led by BJP spokesperson Sangay Gyatso Bhutia alongside state secretary Sangay Pulger and other party officials, centred on the methodology for conducting the SIR, a process that updates voter registration lists.

Article 371F grants Sikkim unique constitutional protections regarding its legislature and administrative framework following its merger with India in 1975.

The BJP representatives told the Chief Electoral Officer that their demand reflects broader public sentiment, citing support from various non-political and social organisations that have publicly backed the same position through press briefings.

"This is not merely the BJP's position, but represents the genuine will of the Sikkimese people," the delegation said, urging the CEO's office to present these concerns to the Election Commission of India.

The party emphasised its 'Sikkim First' policy and commitment to protecting the state's constitutional identity.

The Chief Electoral Officer assured the delegation he would work within his authority to address the concerns whilst maintaining electoral integrity, according to the BJP's account of the meeting.

The Special Intensive Revision represents a comprehensive update of electoral rolls, typically conducted to ensure accuracy of voter lists ahead of elections. The BJP's insistence on conducting it under Article 371F provisions highlights ongoing tensions over how constitutional protections apply to electoral processes in the northeastern state.