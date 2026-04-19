BJP rejects ‘haste’ charge, calls women’s reservation bill a long-pending reform

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rejected allegations that it is attempting to hasten the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill, asserting that the proposal has been pending for decades and cannot be described as a rushed initiative.

Addressing a press conference in Sikkim, BJP Yuva Morcha National Vice President Neha Joshi said the charge of “hurry” does not align with the historical context of the legislation. She noted that efforts to introduce women’s reservation date back several years, including three attempts during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which failed due to insufficient parliamentary support.

Joshi described the current push as a continuation of long-pending efforts rather than a sudden move. She also questioned the position of opposition parties during recent deliberations, pointing out that when the bill was passed in 2023, the BJP-led government had a clear majority in Parliament. According to her, the party held 303 seats independently and 353 with its allies, making additional support unnecessary for the bill’s passage.

She further questioned the opposition’s subsequent demand for broader consultations and all-party meetings, asking what purpose such discussions would serve after the bill had already been passed. Joshi alleged that some opposition leaders introduced issues unrelated to women’s representation, including demands for separate quotas and additional conditions, which, she said, diverted attention from the primary objective of the legislation.

On the timeline for implementation, Joshi stated that the argument of haste does not hold when viewed in context. She highlighted that delays in conducting the national census due to the COVID-19 pandemic have affected the process required for implementing reservation, including delimitation. Without completing these steps, she said, it may be difficult to operationalise the provisions before the next elections.

“If there is a way to move forward sooner, there is no reason for women to wait,” she said, adding that attempts by the government to expedite the process were not supported by the opposition.

Joshi also criticised the tone of the parliamentary debate, stating that only a limited number of arguments from opposition members directly addressed women’s representation. She said the discussion often shifted to peripheral issues rather than focusing on expanding women’s participation in governance.

Referring to women journalists and party workers present at the event, she noted that many aspire to enter public life but continue to face structural barriers. She argued that these concerns were not adequately addressed during the debate.

According to Joshi, the recent developments have led to disappointment among many women across the country. She emphasised that political parties must clearly articulate their positions, as women voters are closely observing the stance taken by leaders.

She added that the issue extends beyond the passage of a single bill and reflects the broader commitment of political parties towards enhancing women’s representation in decision-making processes.