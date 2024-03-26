In a significant move ahead of the Sikkim Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its second list of candidates on March 26. The announcement, made by Arun Singh, the National General Secretary and in-charge of the party, underscores BJP's strategic preparations as it aims to strengthen its foothold in the state.

The list includes several notable names vying for key constituencies. Among them are Bhim Kumar Sharma, slated to contest from Gyalshing-Barnyak, Aruna Manger from Namchi-Singhithang, and Yogen Rai representing Melli. Additionally, Phurba Rinzing Sherpa has been nominated for Tumin-Lingee, while Pempo Tshering Lepcha will be competing from Shyari. Chewang Dadul Bhutia is set to contest from Martam-Rumtek, with Niren Bhandari eyeing the seat in Upper Tadong, and Pema Wangyal Rinizing representing Gangtok.

The BJP's decision to release this second list demonstrates its commitment to fielding strong candidates across various constituencies, indicating a concerted effort to expand its political influence in Sikkim.

As the electoral landscape continues to evolve, the BJP's strategic candidate selection process underscores its determination to emerge as a formidable contender in the forthcoming Sikkim Assembly elections.

This announcement comes amidst heightened anticipation and speculation surrounding the electoral dynamics in the state. With the BJP asserting its presence with this latest move, all eyes are now on the upcoming electoral battle, poised to shape the future trajectory of Sikkim's political landscape.