BJP seeks clarifications from Sikkim University over OSD appointment, campus delay

Amid rising concerns over alleged irregularities at Sikkim University, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Wednesday, December 10 visited the institution’s 6th Mile campus in Tadong to seek answers regarding the controversial appointment of an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Vice-Chancellor and the prolonged delay in the completion of the University’s permanent campus.

The delegation, led by BJP Sikkim spokesperson Sangay Gyatso Bhutia, included State Secretary Sangay Pulger, ST Morcha President Karma Sonam Bhutia, and Gangtok Mandal President Rajen Tamang. Their visit followed serious allegations raised by the Sikkim University Student Association (SUSA) and the Sikkim University Non-Teaching Staff Association (SUNTSA), both of which have questioned the credibility and background of the newly appointed OSD.

During the meeting with University authorities, the BJP delegation highlighted strong suspicions of nepotism, pointing out that both the Vice-Chancellor and the appointed OSD hail from the same state and region. The party argued that the timing of the recruitment and the eligibility criteria appeared “tailor-made” for the selected candidate.

The BJP raised critical questions regarding:

The justification for creating the OSD post while key positions such as Finance Officer and Registrar remain vacant.

Whether due diligence and strict verification protocols were followed in selecting the OSD.

Whether established recruitment norms were adhered to without exceptions.

The party also drew attention to the OSD’s alleged history of financial malpractices during his previous tenure as a Financial Officer at Tezpur University, a concern echoed by both SUSA and SUNTSA.

The BJP team further sought clarity on the prolonged delay in completing the permanent campus at Yangang in Namchi district, a long-pending demand of the student community. Students have reportedly faced significant academic and logistical challenges due to the uncertainty surrounding the shift.

In response, the Sikkim University administration stated that the permanent campus is expected to be completed by March 2026, after which the process of relocation will begin.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment to transparency and student welfare, spokesperson Sangay Gyatso Bhutia said the BJP would continue to stand by the students and ensure that the administration delivers a fair, accountable, and world-class educational environment.

“The youth of Sikkim deserve nothing less than the truth and a fully functional permanent campus,” he said, adding that the party would monitor all developments closely.