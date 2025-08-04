Sikkim BJP holds welfare drive in Majhitar to boost public access to Central schemes

The Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a special drive in Majhitar under West Pendam Constituency, to facilitate Ayushman Bharat registrations and E-Shram card enrollment.

The outreach initiative, held on August 3, was marked by enthusiastic participation from local residents and strong support from BJP leaders and party workers.

The event was led by BJP Sikkim State President Shri DR Thapa, who was joined by senior party functionaries including the District President, Mandal President, and the IT team. Addressing the attendees, Shri Thapa underscored the importance of flagship welfare schemes initiated by the Narendra Modi-led Central Government. He called upon the people of Sikkim to take full advantage of these programs, which are designed to bring about inclusive development and socio-economic upliftment.

One of the key highlights of his address was the Lakhpati Didi scheme, a government initiative to economically empower rural women by supporting them in becoming self-reliant entrepreneurs. Thapa explained how the scheme aims to create financial independence among women by enabling them to earn sustainable incomes through skill-based activities and financial assistance.

He further stressed the government's commitment to youth empowerment through tailored loan and support schemes, urging young people and entrepreneurs in the region to actively explore these self-employment opportunities.

Congratulating farmers across Sikkim, Shri Thapa expressed his appreciation for their successful enrollment in the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which offers direct financial aid to support agricultural livelihoods. "Our farmers are the backbone of the nation, and such initiatives are meant to ensure they receive timely and adequate support," he said.

The drive in Majhitar focused on facilitating registrations for Ayushman Bharat, which provides health insurance coverage to economically vulnerable families, and E-Shram cards, which offer social security benefits to unorganized sector workers. Volunteers and technical teams were on the ground helping people register, clarify doubts, and understand the long-term advantages of these schemes.