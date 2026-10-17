The BJP’s Sikkim unit has expressed solidarity with the family of Ankita Bhandari and called for an impartial investigation into her death, stating that all outstanding questions, including the alleged VIP angle, must be examined on the basis of evidence and in accordance with the law.

In a statement, BJP Sikkim Pradesh acknowledged the latest development in the case, in which Ankita’s parents reportedly met senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in Delhi and were assured that the investigation would be conducted fairly and impartially.

The party said the loss of a young life was deeply distressing and that the concerns of her parents deserved to be addressed with compassion, dignity and seriousness.

Describing the reported assurance from the CBI as an important step towards reinforcing public confidence in the investigative process, the BJP said all unresolved questions should be examined objectively and thoroughly.

“Justice must remain above political considerations,” the party said, adding that the investigation should proceed independently while respecting the family's concerns, the principles of natural justice and the presumption of innocence.

The statement also addressed the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Governor-designate of Sikkim. The BJP said it respected the constitutional process and extended its best wishes to Gautam as he prepares to assume the constitutional responsibility.

The party stressed that the rule of law and the judicial process must be upheld, and that the pursuit of truth should not be prejudiced or politicised.

It expressed hope that the investigation would bring clarity to the outstanding questions and provide Ankita’s family with the answers they are seeking.