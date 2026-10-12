BJP Sikkim Chief Advisor calls for accountability and clarity on alliance politics

Tseten Tashi Bhutia, Chief Advisor of the BJP’s Sikkim unit, has called for greater accountability, transparency and political clarity in the state, asserting that political alliances must not shield governments from scrutiny.

In a statement titled “Sikkim First: Accountability, Transparency and Political Clarity,” Bhutia referred to Chief Minister P.S. Tamang’s recent Facebook post praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public service and expressing gratitude to the Centre for its support to Sikkim.

While welcoming the Chief Minister’s appreciation of the Prime Minister and the Union Government, Bhutia said similar sincerity, transparency and accountability must also be reflected in the state’s own governance.

He maintained that allegations of corruption should be examined through due process, irrespective of political affiliations. According to Bhutia, being a partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should not exempt any political party or government from public scrutiny.

Bhutia also sought clarity on the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leadership’s position regarding an alliance with the BJP in Sikkim, particularly in the context of its public appreciation of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Outlining four principles, Bhutia stressed that no political alliance should provide immunity from accountability, no political relationship should take precedence over public interest, and public silence should not be mistaken for public consent. He further emphasised that political considerations must not compromise Sikkim’s distinct identity and constitutional protections under Article 371F.

The BJP leader said respect for Prime Minister Modi and recognition of the Centre’s support to Sikkim should go hand in hand with vigilance and accountability at the state level.

“Sikkim deserves accountable governance, political sincerity and a secure future for its coming generations,” Bhutia said.

His statement places the focus on governance standards, transparency and the need for clarity in the state’s political relationships. The remarks reflect Bhutia’s position on accountability and alliance politics in Sikkim.