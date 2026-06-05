BJP Sikkim chief D.R. Thapa inspects delayed Bhusuk Khola bridge project, seeks timely completion

BJP Sikkim chief D.R. Thapa on June 5 visited the site of the long-pending Roray Chu Steel Bridge at Bhusuk Khola in Sikkim to assess the progress of the project and review the reasons behind its prolonged delay.

Accompanied by party executives, Thapa conducted the inspection following repeated requests and concerns raised by local residents regarding the incomplete bridge, which has affected connectivity and caused inconvenience to people in the area.

According to officials at the site, the bridge project was tendered in 2017 but remains unfinished despite several years having passed. During the visit, Thapa held detailed discussions with the site supervisor and construction staff to understand the current status of the work and the challenges encountered during implementation.

The BJP leader was informed that the remaining construction work is expected to be completed within the next month. While welcoming the assurance, Thapa stressed that the project must be completed within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on quality, safety and durability.

He emphasized that infrastructure projects should not only be completed on schedule but must also meet high construction standards to ensure long-term benefits for the public.

Local residents welcomed the inspection and expressed hope that the bridge would finally be completed and opened for public use at the earliest, improving transportation and connectivity in the region.