The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim unit has strongly condemned the recent physical attack on Noel Sharma, a person known for openly criticizing the state government. In a press statement issued on Saturday, the party expressed deep concern over the growing incidents of violence against voices of dissent in Sikkim.

The BJP said that such attacks are a serious threat to democracy and free speech. “We are seeing a worrying trend where people who speak against the government are being silenced through fear and violence,” the statement said. The party also said that such actions should not be allowed in a democratic society like ours.

Noel Sharma, who has been vocal against the current government, was reportedly attacked recently by unidentified individuals. While the exact details of the assault are still being looked into, the BJP said that this kind of violence shows a dangerous pattern. According to the press note, several police complaints have already been filed against Mr. Sharma in different police stations across Sikkim, and he has made serious allegations against many people.

The BJP made it clear that if Sharma has broken any law, the police and courts should handle the matter legally. “We believe in law and order. If he has done anything wrong, the law should take its own course. But hitting or attacking someone is a cowardly act. There is no place for violence in a democratic society,” the party said.

The BJP also urged all citizens of Sikkim, regardless of their political beliefs, to stand up against such violent acts. They appealed to people to protect the right to free speech and peaceful disagreement. The party stressed that in a democracy, everyone has the right to express their views, even if those views are against the government.

“We request the police to take this matter seriously and arrest those responsible for the attack as soon as possible. Justice must be served quickly to send a strong message that violence will not be tolerated,” the BJP said.

Meanwhile, Noel Sharma has not yet released an official statement, but sources close to him say he is recovering and is likely to speak out soon. Supporters of Sharma and members of the general public have taken to social media to condemn the attack and demand justice.