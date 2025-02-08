The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim unit has extended its heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and the entire BJP leadership in Delhi for securing a significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Wing, BJP Sikkim described the victory as a testament to the "Modi Magic" and the party's strong developmental agenda, which has resonated with the people of Delhi. The statement emphasized that the BJP's governance model has overshadowed the politics of appeasement and corruption, which the party alleged had been practiced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

BJP Sikkim expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their trust in the party and acknowledged the tireless efforts of its grassroots workers, known as Karyakartas. The statement highlighted that their dedication and hard work played a crucial role in ensuring this electoral success.

"We applaud the commitment and perseverance of BJP's Karyakartas, whose selfless efforts have paved the way for a brighter future for Delhi and the entire nation," the statement read.

The party further extended its best wishes for Delhi's developmental journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP Sikkim expressed hope that the new government would usher in an era of prosperity, growth, and development for the people of Delhi and the nation as a whole.