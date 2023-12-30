A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sikkim unit met with Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah on the sidelines of the foundation laying ceremony of the NCDFI Building in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, while focusing on the cooperative and dairy model firm in the state of Sikkim.

The delegation included Sikkim Vice President and Independent Director of NRL, Sudip Pradhan along with Gangtok MLA YT Lepcha and Mangal Jit Rai and Chairman of the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI).

The trio engaged in fruitful discussions with the Union Co-operation Minister centering their talks on the Cooperative and Dairy Model Firm. During the meeting, they conveyed their keen interest in implementing this model in the state of Sikkim. The delegation also discussed the potential benefits that such a model could bring to the region stating its potential impact on the agricultural and cooperative sectors.

Union Co-operation Minister Amit Shah expressed his happiness and appreciation for the enthusiastic interest shown by the Sikkim delegation in the cooperative and dairy sector.

The cooperative model is widely adopted in India's dairy sector. It involves farmers coming together to form cooperatives or milk producer companies. These cooperatives collect milk from the farmers, process it, and market the dairy products.

This model allows farmers to have a stake in the value chain and ensures fair returns for their produce. It also provides economies of scale, access to technology, and marketing support.